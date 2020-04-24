MARGERY GILL-SPRIGGS
Margery Gill-Spriggs was born on November 13, 1934 and returned to her Lord and Savior on April 19, 2020. Margery was born and raised a proud native Washingtonian. She was the fourth of Jason and Iola Gill's six children. She attended Armstrong Senior High. It was during her high school years that she met Carlton D. Spriggs. Margery and Carlton married and raised four children; Carlton/Danny Spriggs (Gloria); Carle/Denny Spriggs (Deborah); Jennyfer Lee (Charles); and Penni McDonald (Learie). She exhibited great joy when reflecting and bragging about her children's and grandchildren's academic, athletic and professional accomplishments. Her sense of family and pride continued with the arrival of six grandchildren: Rashad, Kelly, Charles Jr., Casey, Jeremy and Joshua. Margery was preceded in death by her sisters Mildred Herald and Eurah Collins and her brother Jason Gill. She is survived by sisters Edith Cardwell and Yvonne Smith
; six great-grandchildren, numerus nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All of us who knew her and loved her should not mourn a life that no longer exists, instead, we should celebrate this good one that did. In the end she reminded us all, "I DID IT MY WAY." Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME. www.snowdencares.com