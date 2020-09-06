1/1
MARGERY MINER
MARGERY MINER  
On Tuesday September 1, 2020, Margery McEncroe Miner, 96, died at Greenspring Gardens in Springfield, VA. She was married for 55 years to William Miner, who died in 1999. She is survived by five children: Skip Miner (Kate), Kevin Miner (Puncharas), Kay Miner (Larry Hooper), Alison Miner and Cecily Miner. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.Margery first came to the U.S. from her home in Melbourne, Australia in 1945. She traveled by ship with her first child to San Francisco, and to Kansas City via troop train to meet her new in-laws, while her husband was still serving in the Philippines. She lived and raised her five children primarily in Annandale, VA. She earned her Associates Degree in Library Science from NVCC and worked in the Fairfax County library system. She was active in St. Ambrose Catholic Church for many years, taking communion to members who were unable to attend church services. She was also a member of the Lay Carmelites. A memorial mass will be held at St. Ambrose. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Catholic Charities.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
