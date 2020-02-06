MARGERY B. PASSETT
On February 3, 2020, MARGERY B. PASSETT of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife for 62 years to Barry Passett, who predeceased her; loving mother of Alex Passett (Julie) of Overland Park, KS, Sara Dean (David) of Silver Spring, MD, and Andrew Passett of Sunnyvale, CA; adoring grandmother of Aaron, Aliya, Tobiah, Isaac, Madeline and Max; sister-in-law of Margery London (Shelly) of Bethesda, MD; aunt to Matt London (Joanne), Eric London (Holly) and Nick Terry (Maryam); great aunt to Rachel, Eve, Ben and Zoe. Margery worked at Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells) as a Legislative Specialist and at the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. She volunteered in the Obama White House Correspondence Office, The Library of Congress, Chevy Chase Library, and PAL (People Animals Love). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAL or to the Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements entrusted TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.