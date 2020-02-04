Margie B. Coates (Age 86)
Died peacefully in her home on January 19, 2020. Known as Margie, Mom, Mema, and Mimi, she showed unwavering dedication and love to her late husband Bob (married 51 years); her children, Mary (Tom) James, Bob (Mel) Coates, Beth (Rip) Sullivan, Becky (Chris) Garland; 11 grandchildren, Ben, Corey, Ryan, Jack, Emily, Joey, Meg, Anna Marie, Sam, Robbie and Jamie and three great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 103 N. Spring Street, Falls Church, VA on Saturday, February 8 at 12 noon. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. For additional information please visit