MARGIE HALL
MARGIE A. HALL  
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, and aunt, Margie A. Hall of Arlington, 84, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Crystal Smith (Jesse) and Tamara Hall-Fernandez (Michael); four grandchildren, Jay Sedwick, Eric Sedwick (Ashley) Samantha Fernandez and Michael Fernandez, Jr. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Jack H. Hall; three sisters, Mary Lou Giovanelli, Barbara Janezeck, and Jean Edwards and one brother, George Reed. A celebration of Life will be held on September 19, 2020, 3 p.m. at the VFW, 2116 N. 19th Street, Arlington, VA 22201. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
VFW
