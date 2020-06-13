MARGIE JENSEN
Margie K. Jensen  
Of Alexandria, Virginia died June 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Mary Lou Jensen who survives her and the late Wayne N. Jensen. Margie enjoyed a fulfilling career at WilmerHale in Washington, DC, enjoyed ballroom dancing, was a lover of animals, especially her two special companions, "Samantha" and "Bailey" and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Arlington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. Services at a later date.Remembrances may be offered at everlywheatley.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 13, 2020.
