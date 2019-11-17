The Washington Post

Margie Trout

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Margie Trout  

Margie M. Trout, 96, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Annapolis, MD, November 13, 2019, where she had been living since December, 2014. The beloved wife of the late Maurice Trout, loving mother of Richard W. Trout of North Myrtle Beach, SC and Babette Y. Dammon of Annapolis, MD, sister of the late Anita Mueller, and grandmother to three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Margie's life on Friday, November 22 from 11 a.m. until a funeral service begins at 12 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater, MD. Interment will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery, DACOR Memorial Section, Washington, DC. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.