Margie Trout
Margie M. Trout, 96, died peacefully at her daughter's home in Annapolis, MD, November 13, 2019, where she had been living since December, 2014. The beloved wife of the late Maurice Trout, loving mother of Richard W. Trout of North Myrtle Beach, SC and Babette Y. Dammon of Annapolis, MD, sister of the late Anita Mueller, and grandmother to three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Margie's life on Friday, November 22 from 11 a.m. until a funeral service begins at 12 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater, MD. Interment will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery, DACOR Memorial Section, Washington, DC. Online condolences may be made at: