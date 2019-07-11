MARGIT MEISSNER
The board and staff of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU) are deeply saddened by the passing of Margit Meissner. A survivor of the Holocaust, she dedicated her life to teaching others the value of combating intolerance and making a difference. After becoming successful in business, she advocated for special needs children, volunteered in anti-violence programs and served as a guide and spokesperson for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. A supporter of Ben-Gurion University since its inception, she gave generously to fund student scholarships, dormitories and academic research. Margit's generous spirit, resilience and love for humanity was an inspiration to all who knew her. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to her husband, John Garms, her children, Anne and Paul, and all her family and friends around the globe.
