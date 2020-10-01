MARGO POWELL



MARGO LaVERNE POWELL

Margo LaVerne Powell, a life-long resident of Washington, DC, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Margo was born in the District of Columbia on Sunday, October 2, 1949, to loving parents who preceded her in death. Margo and her mom, Thelma, affectionately called TL to all who knew Margo were soul mates for life. Margo was educated in the District of Columbia Public School System (K-12). She was a proud graduate of Eastern Senior High School, Class of 1967, with honors. Margo graduated from Howard University (HBCU) in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Margo took several "gap years" prior to her employment with Road Sprinkler Fitters UA Local Union 669 for forty-plus years. She and TL loved coming back to the mountain to preserve the family home in Schuyler, Virginia. Margo leaves to mourn and to celebrate her life, many beloved cousins, neighbors, and friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Johnson Family Cemetery in Schuyler. Viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. before the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434-263-4097).



