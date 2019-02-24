Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGOT BRINKLEY. View Sign

BRINKLEY MARGOT MOORE BRINKLEY September 20, 1922 - February 8, 2019 Passed away at Ingleside at Rock Creek on February 8, 2019 at the age of 96. She had dementia. Margot was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William G. Moore and Jessie Atwell Moore. Her grandfather, E. B. Moore of Portsmouth, Ohio, was the captain of the Mississippi River boat Bonanza. She was a cousin of the poet Marianne Moore. She is survived by her son Sterling (Clare) of Miami, Florida, her daughter Jessie (Bruce Bunting) of Washington, D.C. and three grandchildren: Sterling Brinkley of Mexico City, Georgiana Brinkley of San Francisco, and Kinley Bunting of Washington D.C. Her husband of 54 years, Dr. Sterling B. Brinkley, died in 2001. Margot grew up in Sewickley,Pennsylvania and spent a year in Honolulu, where she learned to surf from Duke Kahanomoku and developed a lifelong interest in travel and adventure. She attended Sewickley Academy, and Punahou School (Honolulu). She graduated from The Madeira School ('40) and Vassar College ('44) and received a Masters in Education from Yale University ('61). After college, she worked in London as an researcher for the Office of Strategic Services during WW II. She lived with her husband and children in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and Wallingford, Connecticut before moving to Washington D.C in 1964. Margot taught social studies at two D.C. high schools, Dunbar and Ballou, from 1965 to 1967. In 1968 she joined the Washington office of the Foundation Center, where she worked for 23 years and became its Director. She was a Board Member of the International Student House for over twenty years. An avid cyclist, Margot commuted daily to K Street from her home in Cleveland Park. She also participated in many international cycling tours, including a trip to France to celebrate her 85th Birthday. Margot received excellent and compassionate care in her later years from Maria Galeano, Wilma Sanabria, and Ana Ronceros. A celebration of her life will be held at 5 p.m. on March 3 at Ingleside. Donations in her memory may be made to the International Student House, 1825 R Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009.A celebration of her life will be held at 5 p.m. on March 3 at Ingleside. Donations in her memory may be made to the International Student House, 1825 R Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 24, 2019

