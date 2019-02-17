Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGOT SHORB. View Sign

SHORB Margot Elizabeth Strong Semler Shorb 1933-2019 Margot Elizabeth Strong Semler Shorb died peacefully at home surrounded by family in Bethesda, Maryland on February 12, 2019 at age 85 after a valiant battle with

SHORB Margot Elizabeth Strong Semler Shorb 1933-2019 Margot Elizabeth Strong Semler Shorb died peacefully at home surrounded by family in Bethesda, Maryland on February 12, 2019 at age 85 after a valiant battle with breast cancer . Born in New York City June 26, 1933, Margot Elizabeth Strong moved to Washington, DC where she grew up in Georgetown. Her mother Margot Berglind nurtured Margot's love of all things Swedish while her father General Philip G. Strong was a leader in the scientific and technological maturation of the CIA. She attended Beauvoir School and played at times in the White House with her dear friend Diana Hopkins whose father was in residence as one of FDR's closest advisors. Margot's lifelong dedication to serving others started early when she rallied her fifth grade classmates at The National Cathedral School for Girls to collect dolls to send to the refugee children of France at the close of World War II. Madame Charles De Gaulle sent her a hand-written note of thanks for her efforts. She attended Bryn Mawr College and later worked at the CIA in Washington where she met Ralph Semler of New York City and New Canaan Connecticut. They married in 1955 and resided in Georgetown for the next 30 years, where they raised their three sons. On weekends Margot and Ralph would pack up the boys and their dogs and go to their country home in Flint Hill Virginia. The Semlers spent summers in Blue Hill, Maine where Margot loved time with family, took long walks, played scrabble and challenged herself with puzzles of impressionist paintings. She was happiest when sitting on her porch entertaining friends and family with her culinary treats. Ralph died in 1996. Margot's wit, intelligence, kindness, and charm enhanced her years of service as a volunteer for many organizations such as the National Symphony Orchestra, Corcoran Gallery of Art, American Field Service, Beauvoir School, National Cathedral School, National Cathedral Association and the Bishop John T. Walker School. Her exceptional ability as Chair of the Washington Committee of the National Cathedral Association was recognized by Dean Francis Sayre when he invited her to join the staff of the NCA as Special Assistant to the Dean in 1974. She worked as Associate Director of the NCA for the next several years and by 1978 she was the Executive Director. She continued to serve the Cathedral for the rest of her life and under her watch the Cathedral erased deficits and created an endowment while the membership of the NCA tripled in size to 23500 members with 91 regions and 120 chairs. Most significantly, construction on the Cathedral, which had stalled in the 1970's, was recommenced following the successful efforts of the NCA, and completed in 1990. In recognition of her service the Cathedral appointed her the first woman Lay Canon in its history in 1994. A significant donor to the NCA said, "Margot is not only the voice of the Cathedral, she is its heart and soul". She was also honored when she was appointed as Commander of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem. She retired from the NCA in 2005 but remained close to the Cathedral leadership and community. She joined the board of the Bishop T. Walker School in 2010 just after its founding and served until 2018 with dedication and passion. She was blessed when she and Robert Henry Shorb, an old friend from St. Albans School, found one another and married in 2009. She was devoted to Bob and her later years were enriched by their union. Margot had a remarkable capacity to charm and touch all. For everyone, from her grocer to world leaders, her sincere and gentle curiosity was indiscriminate. Margot is survived by her husband, Robert Henry Shorb; her three sons, Ralph Parker Semler, Christopher Strong Semler and Michael Semler; her grandchildren, Parker Nathan Semler, Isabel Parker Semler, Katherine Nicolson Semler, Michael Gaines Semler, Alexander Horatio Semler and Jacqueline Brooke Semler; her sister Harriet Strong Barlow; and numerous nieces, nephews, step children and their progeny. The memorial service will be held at the National Cathedral in the Nave at 1 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019. Memorial gifts may be given to: David Shepard The Bishop John T. Walker School for Boys 1801 Mississippi Ave. SE Washington, DC 20020 [email protected] 202-591-3074 Vanessa Andrews Chief Development Officer Washington National Cathedral 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW Washington. DC 20016 [email protected] 202-537-6200202-537-6200 Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close