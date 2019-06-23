Marguerite V. Anastasi
On June 20, 2019, Marguerite V. Anastasi long time resident of Kensington, Maryland peacefully passed away. She was the wife of the late Augustine (Gus) Anastasi and devoted mother to late daughters, Kathie Via and Virginia L. Carroll.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph H. and Marguerite V. Hunt and sister, Joyce E. Wunsch.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Merrill L. McCarter and husband, Michael D. McCarter, her granddaughter, Beth Lee Carroll, nieces, Donna M. Minor, Kristina M. Jordan, and Erin N. Urbain, nephew, Augustine J. Anastasi, and beloved friend, Nora Percy.
Marguerite will be remembered for her devotion to God, her love for her yorkies, and her beautiful artwork.
A Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 W. Broad St. Falls Church, VA with a visitation an hour prior. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
. Marguerite asked that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the s Foundation at PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.