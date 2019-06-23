

Marguerite V. Anastasi



On June 20, 2019, Marguerite V. Anastasi long time resident of Kensington, Maryland peacefully passed away. She was the wife of the late Augustine (Gus) Anastasi and devoted mother to late daughters, Kathie Via and Virginia L. Carroll.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph H. and Marguerite V. Hunt and sister, Joyce E. Wunsch.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Merrill L. McCarter and husband, Michael D. McCarter, her granddaughter, Beth Lee Carroll, nieces, Donna M. Minor, Kristina M. Jordan, and Erin N. Urbain, nephew, Augustine J. Anastasi, and beloved friend, Nora Percy.

Marguerite will be remembered for her devotion to God, her love for her yorkies, and her beautiful artwork.