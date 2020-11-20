MARGUERITE W. AUSTIN
The heavenly gates opened for Marguerite Elizabeth Chappelle White Austin on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Beloved widow of Michael U. Austin, she is survived by her sons: Richard (Robyn), Terrence and Perrice Austin; grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, Alexis, Ariel, Matthew, Adam, Zahir, Ziyad and Derrick; great-granddaughter Armani. Viewing will be held at Horton Funeral Home Chapel 600 Kennedy St., NW Washington, DC 20011 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. Services at 10 a.m. Interment, George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Rd., Adelphi, MD 20783 at 11:30 a.m. Due to the pandemic, services will be available to immediate family only, all Services and Internment will be livestreamed www.rnhorton.com
(scroll down to select Live Stream Morning Service). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Widows Pantry, PO Box 56727 Washington, DC 20040 www.widowspantry.org
or Northwest Federated Woman's Club 2161 NW 19th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, www.nwfwc.org