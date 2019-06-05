Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGUERITE BLOXOM. View Sign Service Information Fox & Holston Funeral Home 5049 Chicken City Rd Chincoteague , VA 23336 (757)-336-3001 Send Flowers Notice



BLOXOM MARGUERITE DORIS BLOXOM Of Chincoteague, Virginia died at her home on May 20 2019. She was 86 years old. Born in Denver, Colorado on September 24, 1932, she was a descendant of William who lived in Accomack County until his death in 1748 and was the son of John Bloxom who was born in England and died in Accomack County in 1715. William's son, William, left Accomack around the middle of the century and moved into Delaware. From there the Bloxoms moved by generations into Ohio, on to Indiana and Illinois and finally the railroad took them to Kansas in the 20th century. One Bloxom son, Rex, met and married a Colorado schoolteacher and settled with in the mountain state. Thus was Marguerite born in Denver. She spent a good bit of her adult life moving back to the East, until she settled in Accomack County in 1995. An only child, she attended the Denver Public Schools and, to fill her mother's deep desire, she took violin lessons staring at age six. In 1950 she matriculated at the University of Colorado in Boulder and joined the symphony orchestra, which delighted her mother. Majoring in Psychology she graduated in 1954 and went on to graduate studies at The Ohio State University where she earned a Masters degree in Psychology in 1956. Unsure of her ability to pursue a PhD in Psychology, she left school and accepted a position as a Technical Research Assistant with the Social psychology unit at Bell Telephone Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ. A year later she switched to AT&T in New York City to do advertising research. In 1960 she joined her career companion, Nan Anderson in a move to the Washington DC ara, a city she proclaimed "exciting but manageable." While Nan went on to professorships at the University of Maryland in College Park, Margo found employment with the federal government at the Navy's Personnel Research Field Activity working in test construction and design Feeling ready to go back to graduate school she entered the American Studies program at the University of Maryland. To supplement her income she worked part time at the Human Resources Research Office, HUMRRO, which was located then on the George Washington University campus. She wrote of memorable moments of those years as the eve of John F. Kennedy's presidential inau- guration, when an unexpected snowstorm blocked a city full of visitors. From her bus stop parking lot, in hose and heels, she mounted her New York tire chains on her green Ford and climbed the hills to College Park past stalled cars. Brief years later she and Nan stood on Constitution Avenue to see the Kennedy funeral cortege pass after his assassination in Dallas. She recounted a lasting memory of the ceaseless drums. Taking a Masters Degree in American Studies opened the way to teaching assignments in the English department at the University where she conducted classed in Introductory Composition and World Literature. In 1970 she received her PhD and went to work at the Library of Congress where she became a bibliographer and reference specialist. Her major publication, Pickaxe and Pencil: References for the Study of the WPA appeared in 1982. She retired in 1995 and moved her residence to Chincoteague where she and Nan had built a summer home. There she served as a volunteer at the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and at the Chincoteague Island Library. She was a Library Board member and Secretary for many years. She was a life member of the Chincoteague Natural History Association. Preceded in death by Nancy S. Anderson, her companion of 56 years, she is survived by the Community Tennis Association of Chincoteague Island, Virginia, a group she called her family. She will also be missed by her special beloved people, Faith Brown, Harriet Lonergan. After Nan left, Margo's friendship with Peter Pulman (also from tennis and the Refuge) deepened. In June of 2017 he and his two dogs moved into her home. That made four residents at the house on Hibiscus Dr. Two of them bark wildly when visitors or service providers approach, a new family. The family has requested a private service; her remains are headed for Downing Cemetery in Oak Hall, VA. Memorial donations may be made to the Chincoteague Island Library, 4077 Main Street, Chincoteague, VA 23336, for its expansion and endowment funds. Local arrangements made by Fox & Holston Funeral Home, Chincoteague, VA. Online condolences can be made at www.foxfuneralhomes.com Published in The Washington Post on June 5, 2019

