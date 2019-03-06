

Marguerite M. Collins "Micki"



Marguerite M. Collins "Micki" of Bowie, MD died on March 3, 2019, peacefully in Hospice Care. She celebrated her 99th Birthday on March 2, 2019. Micki was predeceased by her husband, Ralph. She is survived by five children, Ralph (Sallie), Christine "Cookie" Johnson (Lenny), Pat Campbell (Bill), Steve (Jackie), and Michael. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren. A funeral will take place at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on March 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. followed by burial on the Hill and repast. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122 or Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, 5159 Lee Hwy., Arlington, VA 22207. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: