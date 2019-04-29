The Washington Post

MARGUERITE FRANCES HUNT

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
3315 Greencastle Road
Burtonsville, DC
Marguerite Frances Hunt (Age 97)  

On Friday, April 26, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late William Hunt, Sr.; mother of Emilie W. (Jerry) Shipman, William Hunt (Diane), Jr., Maureen C. (David) Hunt, Sean E. (Nancy) Hunt, M.D., and the late Matthew P. Hunt; grandmother of Patrick K. (Katrina) Hunt, Kristin A. Hunt, Sean Patrick Hunt, and Michael J. Burdette. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Monday, April 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, on Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 29, 2019
