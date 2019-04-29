Marguerite Frances Hunt (Age 97)
On Friday, April 26, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late William Hunt, Sr.; mother of Emilie W. (Jerry) Shipman, William Hunt (Diane), Jr., Maureen C. (David) Hunt, Sean E. (Nancy) Hunt, M.D., and the late Matthew P. Hunt; grandmother of Patrick K. (Katrina) Hunt, Kristin A. Hunt, Sean Patrick Hunt, and Michael J. Burdette. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Monday, April 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, on Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.