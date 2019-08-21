The Washington Post

MARGUERITE LUCKETT (1945 - 2019)
Notice
Marguerite T. Luckett  

Marguerite T. Luckett was born on August 26, 1945, in Washington, DC to the late Ulysses and Teresa Mabry. She was the second born of three children born of this union. At peace Marguerite departed this life on July 25, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories, her only child, Paul A. Sr; daughter-in-law, Deanine; three grandsons Paul Jr., Adrein, and DeAndre and great granddaughter, Paityn. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of services, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD. Interment Harmony Memory Park

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2019
