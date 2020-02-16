The Washington Post

MARGUERITE "Toni" RICHARDSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGUERITE "Toni" RICHARDSON.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARGUERITE A. RICHARDSON "Toni"  

Marguerite "Toni" Antoinette Richardson was welcomed home to be with her Lord Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Toni was born October 4, 1935 the daughter of Rudolph Warren and Martha (Georgius) Warren in Washington DC. She was raised in Arlington, VA where she met and married James E. Richardson who preceded her in death on August 24, 1997. Toni was a member of the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church in Oklahoma City for 20 years. Toni is survived by her three children; Michael David, James Edward and Susan Marie Richardson San Souci, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.