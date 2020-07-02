MARGUERITE SMITH

MARGUERITE C. RAWDON SMITH
Marguerite C. Rawdon Smith of Potomac, Maryland, died on July 1, 2020, two days after her 100th birthday. She was a co-founder of Rawdon Smith Associates, Inc., and of Rawdon Smith Engineering. She was a volunteer with Common Cause, a nonpartisan public interest organization. Her marriages to T.D. Kees and A.F. Rawdon Smith ended in divorce. There are no immediate survivors. Services private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Common Cause, 805 15th St NW Ste 800, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 2, 2020.