MARGUERITE STURGIS WISE (Age 93)  
On Wednesday June 3, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Franklin Wise, mother of Carolyn Farmerie (Jack) and the late Richard Wise. Grandmother of Stephen, Randy, and Scott Farmerie, and Christopher Wise. Great-grandmother to Ashleigh, Ben, Ryan, Sarah, Brandon, Luke and Daniel Farmerie. Sister of Martha Siemering and the late Virginia Sullivan and Paul Sturgis. Visitation at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd West, Silver Spring, MD on Sunday June 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. Private funeral and interment on June 15. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Aspen Hill Christian Church, 13501 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
