

MARIA REA ASSIMAKOPOULOS



It is with a heavy heart that we announce the repose of Maria Rea Assimakopoulos whom the Lord called to Himself in peace on July 11, 2019, in the 86th year of her earthly life. She is survived by her beloved husband, Basil M. Assimakopoulos; her loving children Melina (Steven) Assimakopoulos-Cohen, Eliana Assimakopoulos, George (Michele Pedas) Assimakopoulos; and her grandchildren Christopher and Maria Cohen, Lia and William

Assimakopoulos.

The family will receive relatives and friends at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda MD on July 18, at 10 a.m. A Trisagion will be served at 10:30 a.m., with the Funeral Service following at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven in Aspen Hill.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be given to Rea's favorite charities: Ladies Philoptochos Society of St. George, Bethesda MD; or Madison Fields by Madison House Autism Foundation.

For the work of her hands, the holiness of her heart, and the love she showed to all, may the handmaiden of God, Maria Rea, rest in peace and rise in glory, and may her memory be eternal.

