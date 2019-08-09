The Washington Post

MARIA CACAS

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
MARIA BELLO CACAS (Age 89)  

On Friday, August 2, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Clemente Cacas; mother of Samuel Cacas (Dora), Rita Cacas (Christopher), Emily C. Gonzales (Nilo) and the late Max Cacas (Lisa); grandmother of Lila Gonzales; and sister of Jaime and Rogelio Bello, and Lourdes Undayag. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Maria's Life Celebration will be held at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD on Sunday, August 11, from 2 to 4 p.m., or 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 2401 Brinkley Rd., Ft. Washington, MD on Tuesday, August 13, 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Online condolences may be made to www.kalasfuneralhomes.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2019
