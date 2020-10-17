Maria Chikes

CHIKES Maria Magdolna Vadai Chikes Died peacefully Tuesday morning August 11, 2020, at Asbury Park Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, MD. At 98, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Dr. Tibor Chikes of Washington, DC. Survivors include four sons and their wives, Csaba and Cathy Chikes of Falls Church, VA, Dr. Peter and Nancy Chikes of Concord, NC, Gabe and Kristy Chikes of Germantown, MD, and Dr. Ben and Anne Chikes of Lititz, PA; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Born August 1, 1922, in Budapest, Hungary, she was the daughter of Maria and Ferenc Vadai. Amidst the twilight charms of the fading Hapsburg empire, her parents raised their only child in Kisï¿½ï¿½jszÁllÁs where her mother was school director of the all-girls elementary and middle schools. Maria's father was director of the all-boys college preparatory high school, Moricz Zsigmund. They instilled in her a lifelong interest and curiosity for culture, literature, art, and music. She married a young minister, Dr. Tibor Chikes, in 1942. They all survived World War II, sheltering in a Budapest air raid cellar, during the conclusive house-to-house battles during the siege of Budapest in 1945. The Red Army's ultimate victory resulted in the 46-year Soviet military occupation of Hungary. The congregation at Parkside United Church of Christ, founded in 1900 by Hungarian immigrants in Phoenixville, PA, invited Tibor to serve as their minister, so, in July 1947, she and Tibor immigrated to America with their two young sons. They later moved to Pittsburgh where Tibor served as the Minister of Counseling at Baldwin Community United Methodist Church. Maria was an active partner and support to her husband, the Hungarian-American congregations, and through both, other refugees fleeing Soviet-occupied Hungary after the failed 1956 revolution. In 1960, they settled in northwest Washington DC with their now four sons when her husband joined the faculty of Wesley Theological Seminary. Maria lived in the same house in DC for over 55 years and considered herself a proud Washingtonian. She remained a lifelong avid reader of literature and news including the daily print edition of The Washington Post. For eight years, she worked at the Tenley-Friendship Neighborhood Library, a branch of the District of Columbia Public Library System. She eventually gave up the library position to nurse Tibor through Parkinson's disease until his death in 1996. Together with Wesley Seminary leadership, Maria created a graduate scholarship in Tibor's honor to annually support seminary graduate students from his alma mater in Hungary, the University of Debrecen. Over the next two decades, she advocated for and supported eleven students for two years each through the program. They have all gone on to careers as ministers and church leaders throughout North America and Europe. On Friday, September 18, 2020, a small, restricted by COVID, group of family and friends gathered at the Wesley Seminar's Oxnam Chapel for a private service. Her extended family joined virtually. A larger public memorial/celebration of life service is planned for a later date post-pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Tibor and Maria Chikes Scholarship Program, Wesley Theological Seminary, 4500 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20016. On Friday, September 18, 2020, a small, restricted by COVID, group of family and friends gathered at the Wesley Seminar's Oxnam Chapel for a private service. Her extended family joined virtually. A larger public memorial/celebration of life service is planned for a later date post-pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Tibor and Maria Chikes Scholarship Program, Wesley Theological Seminary, 4500 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20016.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store