MARIA DESPOTIDES

Passed away at her home in Burtonsville Maryland, on June 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Despotides, she is survived by two daughters, Helen (Cameron) Jenkins, Irene (Scott) Cusimano, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many devoted family and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lukia Leavitt and her great-grandson, Jacob. Maria was very devoted to her faith, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Theodore Greek Orthodox Church, Lanham MD. Due to COVID-19 the family will hold a private funeral, and a memorial celebration for Maria will be held at a later time for all to attend.