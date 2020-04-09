

MARIA DIGENNARO "Donna"



On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Maria "Donna" DiGennaro of Hyattsville, MD, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife of the late Arthur F. DiGennaro; proud and loving mother of sons Anthony (Chelle), Terry, and the late Patrick DiGennaro (LaDonna). Her sister Angie as well as her parents preceded her in death. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her grandchildren whom she loved dearly; her wonderful sister-in-law, Margie, cousins, nephew, as well as many extended family members and friends. Donna was devoted to and greatly loved by her family and by all who were blessed to know her. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC). Private interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .