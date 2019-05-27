The Washington Post

MARIA E. NESBIT

Service Information
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
3005 12Th St Ne
Washington, DC
20017
(202)-529-4300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Bethany Baptist Church
1300 10th St., NW
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethany Baptist Church
1300 10th St., NW
MARIA E. NESBIT  

Transitioned to her heavenly home peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Left cherishing fond memories is her beloved husband, William M Nesbit; her loving children, Pearlie A. Fennell (Curtis), William N. Nesbitt (Joann), Francena J., Shirley M., Sharon Y., Tyrone R., and Christopher C. Nesbit. There are 23 devoted grandchildren, 28 loving great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Thomas Reid; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will greet visitors on Wednesday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. until the Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m. at New Bethany Baptist Church, 1300 10th St., NW. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Professional services to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
