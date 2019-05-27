MARIA E. NESBIT
Transitioned to her heavenly home peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. Left cherishing fond memories is her beloved husband, William M Nesbit; her loving children, Pearlie A. Fennell (Curtis), William N. Nesbitt (Joann), Francena J., Shirley M., Sharon Y., Tyrone R., and Christopher C. Nesbit. There are 23 devoted grandchildren, 28 loving great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Thomas Reid; a host of other relatives and friends. The family will greet visitors on Wednesday, May 29 from 9:30 a.m. until the Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m. at New Bethany Baptist Church, 1300 10th St., NW. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Professional services to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.