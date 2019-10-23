Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIA HAFF. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Service 1:30 PM Church of the Holy Comforter Vienna, , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

HAFF MARIA CROXTON WALTHER HAFF Passed peacefully on to eternal rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She died in the presence of her two loving sons, Bill and Bruce, at Sunrise at Hunter Mill in Oakton, VA. Maria turned 95 on August 22, 2019. She was born in 1924, in West Point, VA, and was the youngest of five girls, Ann, Julie, Sophie, Trudy and Maria. Her father, William Croxton, died when Maria was 12, and her mother, Sophie, took her daughters and moved to Williamsburg, VA. Maria was able to witness the development of Colonial Williamsburg over the years, as they lived only a few blocks from the site. Maria attended William and Mary then began a nursing program in Richmond. Nursing took a backseat as her life took another turn at 19, and she married an Army officer, Lt. H. Edgar Walther, Jr. Ed was heading to the Philippines during World War II and Maria's minister advised her to wait until Ed returned from the war to get married, but she refused to wait. Ed returned at the end of the war, and in the years following they had two sons, William and Bruce, and took up residence in Ardmore, PA. When the boys were young, Ed developed multiple sclerosis. Although he continued to work, he needed a lot of assistance. Maria became adept at using a Hoyer lift by herself, and also decided to finish her nursing degree. She became a student at Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing near Philadelphia, and graduated as an RN in 1959. She subsequently worked at Lankenau Hospital for years, working on

HAFF MARIA CROXTON WALTHER HAFF Passed peacefully on to eternal rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She died in the presence of her two loving sons, Bill and Bruce, at Sunrise at Hunter Mill in Oakton, VA. Maria turned 95 on August 22, 2019. She was born in 1924, in West Point, VA, and was the youngest of five girls, Ann, Julie, Sophie, Trudy and Maria. Her father, William Croxton, died when Maria was 12, and her mother, Sophie, took her daughters and moved to Williamsburg, VA. Maria was able to witness the development of Colonial Williamsburg over the years, as they lived only a few blocks from the site. Maria attended William and Mary then began a nursing program in Richmond. Nursing took a backseat as her life took another turn at 19, and she married an Army officer, Lt. H. Edgar Walther, Jr. Ed was heading to the Philippines during World War II and Maria's minister advised her to wait until Ed returned from the war to get married, but she refused to wait. Ed returned at the end of the war, and in the years following they had two sons, William and Bruce, and took up residence in Ardmore, PA. When the boys were young, Ed developed multiple sclerosis. Although he continued to work, he needed a lot of assistance. Maria became adept at using a Hoyer lift by herself, and also decided to finish her nursing degree. She became a student at Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing near Philadelphia, and graduated as an RN in 1959. She subsequently worked at Lankenau Hospital for years, working on NASA research projects. Ed died in 1994. Maria was retired at this point in her life. An old family friend entered her life after Ed's death. Maria married for a second time. Her minister advised her to wait a while in getting married, so soon after being widowed, but Maria had a different idea. She and Richard Haff were married in 1995. Maria and Dick travelled the world, going on safaris in South Africa, touring Ireland, China, Thailand, the Galapagos, Japan and other places. They were very active with travel between their homes in Villanova, PA and Lamoine, ME, in addition to their frequent overseas trips. At the age of 90, Maria was starting to have trouble coping with travelling long distances. Dementia began, and the last two years of Maria's life were spent at Sunrise at Hunter Mill, with their memory-care community. Their wonderful care contributed so much to keeping Maria secure and loved in her final years. We thank them for this. Thank you to Capital Caring Hospice, which helped make the transition from this life to the next comfortable. In addition to her two sons, Maria is survived by her husband, Dick Haff; four grandchildren, Josh, Chris, Ed, Emma Walther; and five great-grandchildren, Blake, Bryce, Logan, Annabelle, and Abigail Walther. Services to be held at Church of the Holy Comforter in Vienna, VA. on Sunday, Ocober 27 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Share a memory with the family at www.moneyandking. comwww.moneyandking.com Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NASA Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close