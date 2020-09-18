1/
MARIA HURLEY
Maria Hurley  (Age 86)  
Of Arlington, Virginia, passed peacefully on September 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Maria is survived by her husband, Marvin Everett Hurley, her four children, Maureen, Michelle, Robert and Paul, their spouses, Jeff, Pat and Charlotte and nine grandchildren.A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1910 N. Randolph Street in Arlington. Following the Mass Maria will be laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
