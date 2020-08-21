1/1
MARIA MALICKI
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARIA MALICKI  
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Maria Malicki, was reunited with her belated husband and son on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Maria was born on March 14, 1922 in Russia and later became a naturalized citizen of the United States. She met her husband, the late Stanislaw Malicki, during World War II. She leaves behind her son, Steve (known as Eddie), her daughter, Karen, her grandchildren, Steve, Chris and Michelle, her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Bailey, Kaitlyn and Tommy, her siblings, Alice, Bobby, Francis, and Ruth, her god son, Kenny and nieces, Mary Alice, Mary Liz and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Maria loved life and lived it to the fullest! A public viewing will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 24, 2020 at the Basilica of Saint Mary, 310 S. Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Catholic Charities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Basilica of Saint Mary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
7035490074
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved