

MARIA MALICKI

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Maria Malicki, was reunited with her belated husband and son on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Maria was born on March 14, 1922 in Russia and later became a naturalized citizen of the United States. She met her husband, the late Stanislaw Malicki, during World War II. She leaves behind her son, Steve (known as Eddie), her daughter, Karen, her grandchildren, Steve, Chris and Michelle, her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Bailey, Kaitlyn and Tommy, her siblings, Alice, Bobby, Francis, and Ruth, her god son, Kenny and nieces, Mary Alice, Mary Liz and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Maria loved life and lived it to the fullest! A public viewing will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 24, 2020 at the Basilica of Saint Mary, 310 S. Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Catholic Charities.



