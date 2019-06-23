

Maria Nydia Maraviglia

(Age 90)





Maria Nydia Maraviglia of Washington, DC died on died Saturday, June 15, 2019 after courageously battling cancer and pulmonary fibrosis. Born in Rosario, Santa Fe Argentina, in 1929 to Carlos and Maria Marquez, Nydia married to Carlos A. Maraviglia in 1957 in Carlos Paz, Cordoba Argentina before coming to the United States. In addition to her husband of 62 years, Nydia is survived by, as well as, her daughter Adriana Maraviglia, son, Carlos G. Maraviglia, daughter-in-law, Marilu Enciso, and grandchildren, Anders Maraviglia, Malena Maraviglia and Lena Enciso. Nydia was a warm loving wife, mother, aunt and friend. She made family and friends feel welcome in their home and in her heart.

Being the first woman in her family to go to college, Nydia completed her undergraduate degree in Mathematical Statistics at the National University of the Littoral in Rosario in 1954, her Master of Arts from Georgetown University in Demography in 1970 and her Masters of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in 1980. She worked at the Pan American Health Organization in the 1960s, at Georgetown University while undertaking her studies, and the World Bank Group from 1970-1989, where she retired as a Principal Loan Officer. Such a gentle and beautiful person but also a strong and accomplished role model for women. In her Retirement, Nydia remained active with consulting for the World Bank Group, caring for grandchildren, spending time with her friends, and enjoying the book clubs she joined with close friends.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 28, 2019,10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Chapel, 3513 N Street NW, Washington, DC 20017.