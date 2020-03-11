

Maria Marta Casaccia Meixner



Passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Inova Fairfax Hospital. Marta was born on October 21, 1942 in Asuncion, Paraguay to Carlos Antonio Casaccia and Ligia H. Taboada Casaccia who preceded her in death.

Marta is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert C. Meixner of Vienna, VA; sons Robert C. Meixner, Jr. (Kristie) of Reston, VA, R. Carlos Meixner (Meredith) of Culpeper, VA and John F. Meixner of Vienna, VA; grandchildren Ryan C. Meixner (Sum) of Reston, VA, Gabrielle Meixner of Reston, VA, John "Jack" Meixner of Reston, VA and Hannah Meixner of Culpeper, VA; a sister Margarita Casaccia Hennessy (Jack) of Tuxedo Park, NY; a brother Carlos Casaccia of Aregua, Paraguay. She is also survived by a nephew; three nieces and numerous cousins.

After finishing primary school, Marta went to a three year Finishing School, studying Languages, Literature, Western World History, Geography along with Arts and Music.

Marta, met her future husband while working as an Administrative Assistant in the American Embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay, Bob was a U.S. Marine Security Guard. They Married in San Lorenzo, Paraguay on May 5, 1964.

After she came to the United States, Marta did volunteer work in Schools her children attended. She was a Teacher's Aide in the San Francisco Public School on the Naval Base Treasure Island, San Francisco, California where Bob was Stationed.

Marta Retired in 2007 after 27 years working for VIAR/Dyn Corps/CSC as an Accountant. After retirement Marta attended events and lectures in the OLLI at George Mason University and was an avid reader.

The family will receive friends at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Marta's burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marta's name may be made to the Inova Health Foundation, 8110 Gatehouse Road, Suite 200 East, Falls Church, VA 22042. Memo Line to read Inova Heart and Vascular Institute. For guestbook and directions visit