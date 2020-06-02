Maria Moore "Zia"
A long-time resident of the Washington DC and Northern Virginia area, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Fairfax Nursing Center. Maria is preceded in death by her father Geraldo, her mother Anna, and her grandniece Heather. She is survived by her brother, Tony Pastro; her nephews, Paul Pastro and his wife, Dana, Jerry Pastro, and Bill Pastro and his wife, Ann Marie; her niece, Lori and her husband, Charlie Myers; three grandnephews, Seth, JJ and Christian and two grandnieces Jordan and Christine. Maria was born on September 27, 1935 in Washington, DC. Maria attended Roosevelt High school in Washington DC., where she graduated. She later attended business school with the Department of the Navy and went on to become a successful financial person working in the Navy's Comptroller office. She was loved by many in her office. She was a mentor and a second mom to a lot of her co-workers. She played a key role in the comptroller's office up until the time of her retirement. Maria had an unconditional love for her family. She spent a good portion of her adult life caring for her mother and her father. She lived to spend time socializing with her family. She acted as a matriarch to her nephews and nieces. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. The happiness of her family is what brought joy to her heart. Heaven is getting an angel with a special caring heart. Maria will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her. Memorial gifts in Maria's name may be made to a charity of your choice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 1427 West Braddock Rd. Alexandria, VA 22302 on Tuesday, June 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.