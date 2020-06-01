Maria Soledad Morales "Sole",
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Burke, VA. Sole was born on February 16, 1948 in Bilbao, Spain. She is predeceased by her parents, Esteban and Petra Larrea. Brothers, Joe Larrea and Luis Larrea, sisters, Maribegoña Larrea Asla and Maribel Larrea Muruaga. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Colonel Reinaldo Morales "Rey" and their two children, son, Dr. Reinaldo Morales, Jr. (Connie) their children Sophia, Joshua, Mark and Ethan Morales. Daughter, Lisa Quinn (Patrick) their children, Sean, Andrew and Isabella Quinn. Sister, Marinieves Larrea Nadeau, brothers, Nick Larrea and Ramon Larrea. Sole spent the first 18 years of her life in her beloved Basque Region of Spain before travelling to the US and eventually resided in Boise, Idaho where she met her husband Rey. Rey's military career took them all over the world with stops in Italy, Turkey, Puerto Rico, Texas, Illinois and finally in the Washington DC area. Sole was proud of her civilian career with the Army for over 20 years where she made many friends and had many accomplishments. Sole was most proud of her children and grandchildren as they were her pride and joy. Sole may have appeared to be small and petite to many, but her grandchildren were amazed at her ability to multitask and solve all of their problems, they referred to her as "Super Abuela" She was a warm, engaging person who never met a stranger. Her generous personality, welcoming smile and award-winning carrot cake will forever be missed. No services. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in Sole's name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.