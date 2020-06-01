Maria Helena Price
On May 23, 2020, Maria Helena Price née Martï¿½ï¿½n died peacefully in her Washington home with family present. Dear mother to her children Andrew and Alexandra and grandmother to two boys, F.M. and Ari. She is also survived by her brother Alberto Martï¿½ï¿½n and numerous family in her home cities of BogotÁ and Medellï¿½ï¿½n, Colombia. Known as "Leni" to her lifelong friends from the Spence School and Wellesley College, she held a career as a Latin American economic consultant and editor. She enjoyed her work through the years at the Rockefeller Foundation, Association of American Colleges, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She valued her strong friendships at Westmoreland Church in Bethesda. She will be interred at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, MD in a private ceremony. Memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring Health Hospice and the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.