Maria Quas de Penno
(Age 81)
Passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She is the surviving widow of the late Romuald Quas de Penno. She is survived by her sister, Jadwiga Sliwinska of Bristol, England, and three nephews, Dariusz Sliwinski of Bristol, and Marek Pryjomko and Roman Pryjomko of Krakow, Poland. During WWII, Soviet forces relocated her family from Poland to Siberia. There they lived under harsh and brutal conditions. She left Russia with her family on a long trek with the Army of General Anders. She lived in Uganda and then England. After the war, she emigrated to the United States where she had a long career with the International Monetary Fund. She was a patriot of her native country, a member of Our Lady Queen of Poland parish, and an enthusiastic supporter of Polish emigres and culture in the United States.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 4, at Our Lady Queen of Poland/St. Maximilian Kolbe, 9700 Rosensteel Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910, with internment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring. May she rest in peace.