

Maria Johanna Hartmann Snyder

Chaplain (LTC) and Teacher



Passed away on April 28, 2020. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the only child of the late John and Mary Stiglic Hartmann, Maria was a graduate of Shaler High School, the University of Maryland, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, and the University of Oklahoma.

Maria was married to Ronald Snyder from 1966 until their divorce in 1993. From 1968 until 1997, Maria lived around the world, with stops in England, Maryland, Italy, Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey, Germany, Washington, DC, Kansas, and Arizona, finally calling Alexandria, VA her home from 1997 until 2015, with additional moves to Arlington, VA and finally to Springfield, VA.

Maria was the loving mother of Shari Snyder and her husband David Springston, and Duane Snyder and his wife Maria Snyder; and grandmother to Scott Springston, Nick Springston, Johanna Springston, Katherine Snyder, and Henry Snyder

As a young adult, she was an avid musician, playing saxophone and piano, segueing into a tour guide in London in her early 20s, to working in education in both Maryland and Italy. After graduating with a Master of Divinity degree, Maria joined the US Army Chaplaincy in 1979 and served until her retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1997, with a calling to champion women's issues. After her time in the Chaplaincy, Maria was an educator for Arlington County, VA, working at the Career Center until her retirement from work, where she spent countless hours with her grandchildren, doing step-aerobics, and walking her dog in her adopted hometown of Old Town Alexandria.

Maria is predeceased by Dr. David Marlowe, her companion of 15 years until his death in 2014. They enjoyed going to the National Symphony Orchestra and Washington National Opera in Washington and annual trips to the Glimmerglass Festival in New York.

Maria leaves behind many friends, especially those from her time in the military, but most notably Fr. Robert Richter, with whom she shared a 30-year friendship of mailed newspaper clippings, countless Korean cuisine lunches, and a shared view of the world.

Maria will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.