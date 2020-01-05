

Maria-Theresia Steeg "Resi"



Passed away on December 9, 2019 in Potomac Falls, VA. She was born on July 7, 1925 in Bitburg, Germany to Dr. Paul Aubart and Maria-Theresia Krahwinkel.

Resi graduated from the University of Mainz with a degree in Applied Linguistics. She then worked for the French Military Government, a British High Commission and the U.S. Air Force. She served as a translator, interpreter and administrative assistant. She also served as a bilingual legal assistant for the German Consulate in Detroit, Michigan.

Resi was married to Dr. F.J. Weck and to Major Stuart White, both of whom passed away. After Stuart passed away, she settled in Fairfax County, where she served as a volunteer for many organizations, including Offender Aid and Restoration and the Northern Virginia Widowed Persons Service, where she met George Steeg and they married in 2002.

Resi dodged three cancer bullets with surgery; hysterectomy in 1962, kidney in 2012, and gall bladder in 2013.

Resi was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. F.J. Weck; and her second husband, Stuart White, and is survived by her husband George; her son Werner Weck; and members of her family in Germany.

Resi was an avid cover-to-cover reader of the Washington Post and Washington Times.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Potomac Falls, VA. Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to in memory of Maria-Theresia Steeg. Information and condolences at