Mrs. Maria Teresa Alfaro de Wallace, 90, of Arlington, VA died April 4, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 30, 1928 in Panama City, Panama to the late Eduardo Alfaro and Elidora Alfaro de Peralta. Mrs. Wallace graduated from Maria Immaculata High School, Panama City, Panama, and studied Diplomacy at the University of Panama, and the University of Michigan . Mrs. Wallace worked for RKO Motion Pictures and International Sales in Panama City, Panama; as well as the Organization of American States, and the Embassy of Panama in Washington DC.

She was a member of the Aurora Hills Ladies Association, Association of Retired Organization of American States Employees, Panamanian Society, Fundación Panama, where she served as President; Pan American Liaison Committee of Women's Organization (PALCO), American Alliance, Alianza Iberoamericana, and Our Lady of Lourdes Church Women's Group. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Martin Wallace; children, Edward, Daniel and David; grandchildren, Sean, Sara, Kevin, Christian, Kara, Kaleigh, and Adalane; and two sisters, Isolda Maria Alfaro and Marcia del Carmen Alfaro of Panama City, Panama. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St. Alexandria, VA 22314. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 830 23rd St. South, Arlington, VA 22202, with a reception to follow immediately after Mass. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.