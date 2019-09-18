MARIA DOWLING WEBB
Maria Dowling Webb of Hull, MA, formerly of Arnold, MD, age 66, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019. Devoted mother of Matthew Webb of Milton, MA, the late Michael Timothy Webb, and Amanda Hund of CA. Maria retired after 30 years as Paralegal Case Manager with the law firm of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Washington, DC. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, MA on Saturday, September 21 at 11:30 a.m. For complete obituary and website please see