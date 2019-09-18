The Washington Post

MARIA WEBB

Service Information
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA
02186
(617)-696-4200
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Notice
MARIA DOWLING WEBB  

Maria Dowling Webb of Hull, MA, formerly of Arnold, MD, age 66, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019. Devoted mother of Matthew Webb of Milton, MA, the late Michael Timothy Webb, and Amanda Hund of CA. Maria retired after 30 years as Paralegal Case Manager with the law firm of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Washington, DC. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, MA on Saturday, September 21 at 11:30 a.m. For complete obituary and website please see
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
