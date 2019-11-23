

MARIALICE BATHRUS WILLIAMS, BS, JD



Marialice Williams, who was born October 12, 1945, at Freedman's Hospital in Washington, DC, died suddenly, of congestive heart failure, at home in Washington, November 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wesley S. Williams, Sr., LL.D., and Bathrus B. Williams, Ph.D. She is survived by her brother, the Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams, Jr. (Karen Hastie Williams); also by niece Dr. Amanda P. Williams, nephews Wesley H. Williams and Bailey L. Williams (Greta Bradlee Williams), three great-nieces, three great-nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

Marialice Williams received her high school diploma from St. Margaret's School, Waterbury, CT; her B.S. degree from Boston University's Wheelock Division; and her J.D. degree from George Washington University's National Law Center.

Most recently, Marialice Williams was employed as a corporate contract discovery attorney, and also maintained a private law practice. Earlier she served as a Senior Counsel and later as a program Director at Fannie Mae; as Chairman of the Board of the DC Housing Finance Agency; as a Senior Legislative Assistant in the Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Office of HUD; as Assistant General Counsel, and later as Assistant Director, of OMB's Office of Civil Rights; and fresh out of law school, she was a trial attorney in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Attorney Williams' volunteer activity included service as Chairman of the Board of the Regional Council of the American Red Cross; and as a member of the boards of the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, and the Society for the Support of Youth in the Arts. Marialice Williams' social memberships included Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the DAMES, the DOES (doctors of everything), the Links, and the Society.

The memorial service for Marialice Bathrus Williams will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. John's Church, Lafayette Square, 16th and H Streets, NW. Taxi, Uber, or Lyft service is recommended, although some valet parking will be available. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to "Virginia Union University: Wesley S. Williams, Sr., and Bathrus B. Williams Scholarship Fund," 1500 No. Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA 23220. Arrangements by McGuire.