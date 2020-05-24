

Mariam Lorraine Sheppard

(Age 92)



Of Potomac, Maryland passed peacefully due to complications of Parkinson's Disease and Covid-19. She joins her beloved husband Willard (Bud), who recently passed away on April 20, 2020. Lorraine and Willard were married for 68 wonderful years and worked tirelessly together side by side for more than 44 years as the owners of Sheppard Jewelers in Bethesda, MD. Lorraine loved the business and more importantly the many friendships she garnered throughout those years. Sweet Lorraine, as the song goes, was the kindest, most thoughtful and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother - always putting others before herself.

She was born in Adamstown, MD and was the first born of twin daughters of the late Annie O. and Harry Gilmore Cosgrave. She was preceded in death by nine siblings, Anna Melvin, Harry Woodrow Cosgrave, Margaret Lavenia Holbruner, Mary Ellen Sigler, William Buck Cosgrave, Donald L. Cosgrave, Perry C. Cosgrave, James C. Cosgrave, her twin sister Marion Laverne Heffner, and her beloved son Stanley Gilmore Sheppard.

Lorraine is survived by her son Michael (Linda) of Frederick, MD and daughter Tina Bell (Raymond) of Potomac, MD, grandmother of Michelle Geouge (Clay), of Walkersville, MD, Kimberly Sheppard of Denver CO, Emily Sheppard of Reston, VA and Ainsley Bell of Potomac, MD, great grandmother of Dawkins and Jameson Geouge of Walkersville, MD and numerous nieces and nephews. Services at this time are private due to the current restrictions. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a future date. Interment at Forest Oak Cemetery, Gaithersburg, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St. #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910.