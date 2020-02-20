MARIAN J. BELCHER (Johnson)
Marian J. (Johnson) Belcher, 92, native of Washington D.C. and former resident of Avondale, MD died February 18, 2020. Survived by daughters, Zoe A. Monserrate (Paul) and Julie M.; son, David J. (Gwen); six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Robert O. Belcher; son, Stephen E. and sister, Flora Pencoff. Services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, February 24 in Christ Community Church. Viewings will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM Sunday, February 23rd at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg and on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of services at the church. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To view Marian's complete obituary visit: