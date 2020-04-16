The Washington Post

MARIAN BRIEFEL

MARIAN BRIEFEL (Age 90)  

Passed away on April 14, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Marian was predeceased by Harold Briefel, her beloved husband of 64 years. She is survived by son Kenneth and daughter Gail, by grandchildren Jason (Ashley), Steven (Lindsay), and Elana, and great-grandchildren Magnolia and Annabelle. A longtime resident of Silver Spring, MD, Marian's joy in life came from her family and from playing Mahjong.
A private service will be held Sunday, April 19 at Judean Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund or Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen, donate.wck.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 16, 2020
