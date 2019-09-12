

MARIAN GALLAGHER CANNEY



Marian Gallagher Canney, 98, a teacher and mentor at Georgetown Visitation for more than four decades, died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on September 9, 2019.

Mrs. Canney's husband, Lt. Col. John J. Canney, was killed in action during the Korean War, and she is survived by their children, Marie Louise, Thomas Harrington, and John Joseph III; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Viewing is September 13, 4 to 8 p.m., at Georgetown Visitation in the DeSalles Parlor, and funeral services are at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, in the Nolan Center at Georgetown Visitation, 1524 35th St., NW.