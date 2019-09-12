The Washington Post

MARIAN CANNEY

  • "What a wonderful and kind teacher and mentor and role model..."
    - Katy Kennelly Olds
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC
20007
(202)-333-6680
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Georgetown Visitation in the DeSalles Parlor
1524 35th St., NW.
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Georgetown Visitation
1524 35th St., NW.
Notice
MARIAN GALLAGHER CANNEY  

Marian Gallagher Canney, 98, a teacher and mentor at Georgetown Visitation for more than four decades, died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on September 9, 2019.
 
Mrs. Canney's husband, Lt. Col. John J. Canney, was killed in action during the Korean War, and she is survived by their children, Marie Louise, Thomas Harrington, and John Joseph III; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Viewing is September 13, 4 to 8 p.m., at Georgetown Visitation in the DeSalles Parlor, and funeral services are at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, in the Nolan Center at Georgetown Visitation, 1524 35th St., NW.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019
