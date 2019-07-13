MARIAN JOYCE COLEMAN
(Age 88)
On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Rockville, MD and Tucumcari, NM. Beloved wife of the late Francis Coleman; mother of Frank, Jr. (Jill), Larry (Ellen), Tim (Lisa) Coleman and Kitty (Jeff) Houser; grandmother of Kevin, Sean, Carrie, Chris, Brendan, Jessica, Tom, Jennifer Jimmy, Lauren, Kristen and Lesley; great-grandmother of 16, with one on the way. Also survived by siblings, Elton Hall, Jeanette Parsons, Douglas Hall, Ken Hall, Ron Hall and Fred Hall; Dorothy Adcock and Richard Hall predeceased her. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking), Monday, July 15, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1990 K St., NW, 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20006.