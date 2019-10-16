Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Cullen. View Sign Service Information Melson's Funeral Services - Ocean View 38040 Muddy Neck Road Ocean View , DE 19970 (302)-537-2441 Send Flowers Notice



Cullen Marian Frank Cullen Marian Frank Cullen, 99, daughter of the late Vera Beaver-Frank and Leslie D. Frank of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away peacefully October 6, 2019. She was a beautiful redhead born on April Fools' Day in 1920, bearing the nickname "Red" in her youth and throughout her life maintaining a tender heart and charming manner along with razor wit, a combination that often saw her described her as a firecracker. The losses of her mother and grandparents were heartbreaking for Marian, but she was a bold woman forged from hard times in the American Midwest. After her mother died when Marian was very young, she and her five siblings were raised in Kearney by her beloved grandparents, Etta Lewelling Frank and Otway Curry Frank. Marian most enjoyed and often reminisced about her youthful days there, sharing fascinating and endearing stories about her grandparents' farm, small-town life in Kearney and childhood perils of enduring both the Dust Bowl and Great Depression. Marian's grandfather, a major influence in her life, taught her kindness and generosity as he helped his family and community make it through hard times. He passed away when she was just 15 years old. Years later, Marian met her future husband Walter Arthur Cullen when they worked together in the U.S. Forestry Service. Marian's dearly loved grandmother passed away in April 1941, just days after Marian turned 21. Within weeks, Walt had joined the U.S. Air Force and entered basic training in Texas, while Marian moved to Washington, D.C., to work for General Motors in military motor-pool acquisitions. In August of 1941, Walt hitchhiked to Washington, so he and Marian could be married in a civil ceremony. Their shared, patriotic sense of duty never was more evident than that same day, when they parted as Walt went back to officers' training and Marian returned to her military acquisitions service. As an Air Force officer's wife, Marian always was excited for the opportunities and adventures of frequent travel, both in three-year deployments and trips for pleasure. During a tour in Ottawa, Canada, their son, Walter Stephen Cullen was born in 1948. The Cullen family then deployed together, including a tour in Ankara, Turkey, and two in Pretoria, South Africa, with a home base in northern Virginia. Marian made many close and lifetime friends among other military families as well as residents in other countries. Among those friends were a family that had just bought a large game preserve adjoining Kruger National Park in South Africa, where Marian and her family enjoyed frequent visits and many adventures in the wilds. In Africa, Marian also was an avid "rock hound," amassing a sizable collection. The largest and rarest of the specimens have been donated to the University of Delaware, permanently preserved as "The Cullen Family Collection" and displayed at the university's Mineralogical Museum in Newark, Delaware. Among her many other talents, Marian was a creative seamstress and prolific stained glass artist who enjoyed creating clothing and decorative items for friends and family. She also was an enthusiastic genealogist and lifetime member of the Kate Waller Barrett Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, with her research donated to her DAR chapter for its library in Alexandria, Virginia. Her beloved and devoted husband of 72 years passed away in 2013. She also was predeceased by all her siblings; brothers, Rex and William and sisters, Marjorie, Shirley and Patricia. Shortly after being widowed, Marian moved to Brandywine Assisted Living in Fenwick Island in Delaware, close to the home of her son Steve and his wife, Jo. Marian enjoyed the lively community and tender care she received, deeply loving the members of her Brandywine family. That love was shared by her son and daughter-in-law, who express their deepest gratitude and respect for the Brandywine family. In Marian's final days, the team from Delaware Hospice provided her much care and tender comfort, also providing support and compassion to her immediate family members, who are grateful to have such a fine group in our community. In addition to her beloved son and daughter-in-law of Frankford, Delaware, she is survived by her grand-dog Maxx. Marian will be dearly missed. A viewing was held at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Delaware followed by a private burial at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Patriots Way in Millsboro, Delaware to reunite Marian forever with her sweetheart Walt. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2019

