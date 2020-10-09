MARIAN ELCANO

Marian Rebecca Sebring Elcano
Marian Rebecca Sebring Elcano, 99, a U.S. Army Nurse in World War II, died October 4, in her sleep at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. Elcano was fondly known as the Prime Minister by her family.Mrs. Elcano, a native of Brookville, PA, graduated from the Oil City Hospital School of Nursing. In 1943, at the age of 20, she enlisted in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, and with the 45th Evacuation Hospital, landed at Normandy ten days after D-Day. They moved up the bluff over Omaha Beach to set up a hospital in the midst of ongoing combat. For the next year and a half she followed the front lines with the U.S. 1st Army through Northern France, Belgium, and finally Germany.In November 1945, Mrs. Elcano returned to the United States, honorably discharged as a Captain. She summed up her WWII experiences saying, "I think it was absolutely the thing for me to do at that time. I don't think I could have done anything else, because the war in Europe was going on and we all wanted to get in there and help." She met Michael P. Elcano in the war and they married in March 1946. In the course of his distinguished career of military and civilian service, Mrs. Elcano moved their growing family from Nevada to California, Tokyo, Kansas, Texas, Germany, and finally Virginia.Mrs. Elcano's military and other decorations for service in WW II included the Meritorious Service Unit Plaque; the World War II Victory Medal; the European, African, Middle Easter Campaign Medal; and the American Campaign Medal with Bronze Star. In March 2020, the French Government awarded Mrs. Elcano the French Legion of Honor Medal for her heroic actions in France in World War II. In September 2020, the DAR awarded her the DAR Distinguished Citizen Award.Survivors include her children, Michele Gleitsmann of Carson City, NV, Mary Elcano of Bethesda, David Elcano of Daytona Beach, FL, Kathleen Wilds of Lexington, VA, and John Elcano of Centerville, VA; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation (https://fisherhouse.org/about
) 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. There will be a funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1427 W. Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA, on Tuesday, October 13, at 11 a.m.