Marian R. Goldberg (Age 83)
On Monday, August 19, 2019 of Arlington, VA. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Goldberg; cherished mother of Lois Essex and Hilary Reid (Chip); sister of Diana Rubin; grandmother of Robert Essex, Jacob Essex, Ethan Essex, Maggie Reid, Sara Reid and Jason Reid; great-grandmother of Silas Essex. She will truly be missed by many. Funeral service will be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St. Falls Church, VA 22043, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org