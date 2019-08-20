The Washington Post

MARIAN GOLDBERG

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Temple Rodef Shalom
2100 Westmoreland St.
Falls Church, VA
Notice
Marian R. Goldberg (Age 83)  

On Monday, August 19, 2019 of Arlington, VA. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Goldberg; cherished mother of Lois Essex and Hilary Reid (Chip); sister of Diana Rubin; grandmother of Robert Essex, Jacob Essex, Ethan Essex, Maggie Reid, Sara Reid and Jason Reid; great-grandmother of Silas Essex. She will truly be missed by many. Funeral service will be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St. Falls Church, VA 22043, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2019
