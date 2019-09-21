The Washington Post

MARIAN JAEGER

Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD
21784
(410)-795-0300
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
MARIAN JAEGER  

On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Marian Jaeger, 89 of Silver Spring, MD passed away at The Dove House in Westminster, MD. She was the wife of the late Harold Jaeger. Loving mother of Katy Gavin, Libby Marchetti, devoted grandmother of Tim and Nick Gavin and Dominic and Nico Marchetti along with two great-granddaughters.
Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. For more details about Marian's life and service information please check www. Burrier-Queen.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marian's honor to the Dove House, Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 21, 2019
